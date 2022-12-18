LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Lucas Braathen might be just the type of personality that skiing needs to join Marco Odermatt among the younger generation taking over the sport.

The 22-year-old Norwegian with a Brazilian mother and a taste for fashion — he’s got a line of jewelry for sale — showed off his skills on the slopes by winning one of the biggest giant slalom races of the World Cup season in Alta Badia on Sunday.

