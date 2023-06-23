ST. PETERSBURG — Rookie Taj Bradley allowed one run over a career-high six innings, Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on Wednesday to split a two-game series between the top two teams in the AL East.

Bradley (5-3) gave up three hits and struck out eight, The 22-year old has struck out 71 over 49 innings.

