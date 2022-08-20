Main Photo

Keegan Bradley hits from the 12th fairway during the first round of the BMW Championship.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

WILMINGTON, Del. — Keegan Bradley hasn’t been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back.

Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott.

Recommended for you