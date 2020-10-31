EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Before getting the New York Giants job, Joe Judge was mentored by two of the football’s best active coaches: Nick Saban of Alabama and Bill Belichick of the Patriots.
It probably wouldn’t be wrong to add a third name to the group: Tom Brady.
The four-time Super Bowl MVP worked with Judge for eight seasons in New England and they shared three Super Bowls, some great memories, and a lot of knowledge.
Judge and Brady will be on different sidelines Monday night when the NFC South-leading Bucs (5-2) face Judge and his struggling Giants (1-6) at MetLife Stadium.
Judge said working with Brady was enlightening, especially last season when he added a receivers coach job to his role as Patriots special teams coordinator.
“I learned a lot of ball being around him,” Judge said. “How he sees it through a player’s perspective. The things that come up in a game and how he handles it. Hearing the way he kind of picks receivers’ brains throughout a practice, or things he may see pre-snap. I got a lot of knowledge just listening to him talk to other guys on the team.”
The 38-year-old Judge said it is not surprising Brady is playing well at 43, noting the 2000 — yes, 2000 — sixth-round draft pick is an intelligent, fierce competitor who works hard and takes care of his body.
“He’s been in all of the situations, however you slice it up, as many times as you can possibly imagine, whether that’s through practice or games,” Judge said. “This guy is fluent in football.
“Look, he’s a great player.”
Stopping him is the Giants’ job, along with generating an offense against a Bucs defense ranked third in the league.
“The only thing that really gets me excited is winning games,” Brady said. “It’s competing hard every week in practice and seeing us improve. We’ve got a lot of hard-working guys and I think that’s really been a reflection of our progress since the beginning of the year. I would really want to see us continue to improve it.”