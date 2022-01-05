TAMPA — It doesn’t seem to matter who Tom Brady’s throwing to, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep finding ways to win.
Antonio Brown is the latest big-name playmaker the seven-time Super Bowl champion won’t have at his disposal the remainder of the season. Brown was booted off the team after the wide receiver abruptly left the sideline during the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-24 come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets.
Chris Godwin is out with a season-ending knee injury and Mike Evans has been slowed by a sore hamstring. However, that’s just meant more opportunities for lesser-known backups such as Breshad Perriman, Tyler Johnson and Cyril Grayson to contribute.
At 12-4, the reigning Super Bowl champions have matched the most regular-season wins in franchise history. A victory this weekend over Carolina would keep the Bucs in the running for the No. 2 playoff seeding in the NFC.
Several key players on offense and defense are nursing injuries. Coach Bruce Arians made it clear Monday that finishing strong is the priority, not holding players out in hopes of minimizing the risk of injury.
“There is no balance. You play to win. You play to get that second seed, that’s huge,” Arians said. “We’re not resting anybody. We’re playing to win.”
Four weeks ago, Perriman caught a game-winning pass in overtime to beat Buffalo. Grayson’s 33-yard TD reception gave Tampa Bay the lead against the Jets with 15 seconds remaining on Sunday.
Long-time favorite target Rob Gronkowski had seven catches for 115 yards against New York, however, Brady also connected with Grayson — elevated from the practice squad — six times for 81 yards. Johnson had four receptions for 50 yards and Perriman had two for 41 yards.
With Godwin — and now Brown — out, look for Brady to continue to benefit from the experience and confidence Perriman, Grayson and Johnson have gained over the past month.