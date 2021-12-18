TAMPA — Tampa Bay’s path to its first Super Bowl championship in nearly two decades didn’t include winning the NFC South. However, the Buccaneers hope ending a 14-year division title drought will enhance their chances of getting back to the NFL’s biggest game.
The Bucs (10-3) can clinch their first NFC South crown since 2007 with a victory Sunday night. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David, in his 10th season with Tampa Bay, can’t think of a more fitting opponent to try to take that step against than four-time defending division champ New Orleans.
The Saints (6-7) have beaten Tampa Bay six straight times during the regular season, although the Bucs did get the best of their biggest nemesis by defeating New Orleans in the divisional round of the playoffs last January.
“It would mean a lot for me personally with not being able to win one throughout my career here and finally having the chance. You want to capitalize on that opportunity,” David said of Sunday night’s nationally televised matchup. “Last time we played on this stage, they put a whooping on us. Whenever you have the chance to go out there and play again and play for a lot more — it’s not just a regular-season game. There’s a lot more at stake, so it should definitely be a fun football game.
“For us to get this win would be really huge to clinch the division.”
Despite winning and sending Drew Brees into retirement on the way to capturing their first Super Bowl title since the 2002 season, the Bucs haven’t forgotten how it felt to lose by 35 points at home to the Saints on a Sunday night last season.
The regular-season woes against New Orleans continued in October, when the Saints won again despite losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter of a 36-27 victory.
Tom Brady is 0-3 in the regular season again the Saints, compared to 21-5 against the rest of the NFL since signing with the Bucs in 2020.
“You’ve got two really good football teams. The last few times we’ve played, it all comes down to turnovers. Whoever wins the turnover battle wins the game. They’ve won it the most times,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “This is still one of the best defenses we see every single season. They look as good defensively as they ever have and Sean (Payton) finds a way to score points.”