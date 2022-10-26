Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to the media after his teams 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

 RUSTY JONES/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start.

Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.

