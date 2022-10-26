TAMPA — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start.
Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
“It’s all inclusive,” coach Todd Bowles repeated Monday.
“We’ve got to get solutions, and we’ve got to get them fast,” Bowles added. “There’s nobody coming in here to help us and save the day. We’ve built this, and we own it, and we have to get us out of it.”
Sunday’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, a struggling team starting its third-string quarterback that has already fired its coach and traded two of its best players, dropped Tampa Bay to 3-4.
That’s Brady’s worst start this deep into a season since 2002, the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s first year as a full-time starter.
The Bucs hurt themselves with uncharacteristic mistakes on offense and defense, unable to recover after one of the NFL’s top receivers, Mike Evans, dropped what would have been a long touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage.
Once again, the running game (46 yards, 2.9 per carry) was virtually nonexistent. The offense was 2 of 12 on third down, 0 for 6 in the second half.
“We just have not played well,” Brady said, reflecting on back-to-back losses to the Steelers and Panthers, who were both heavy underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
“It doesn’t matter. If you don’t execute your job well, then it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side,” Brady added. “It just still comes down to the fundamentals of the sport. Throwing and catching. Blocking. Tackling. It’s all the fundamentals.”
Bowles said the team’s mental fortitude will be tested in coming weeks.
“The older guys have to prove they can still play. The younger guys got to prove they belong, and the coaches got to get better every day,” Bowles said. “That’s really it. Toughness. Mental toughness.”