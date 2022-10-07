Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field.

Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

