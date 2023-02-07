Main Photo

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay, announced his retirement from the NFL.

 AP FILE PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.

