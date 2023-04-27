Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing works in the first inning.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies wonders sometimes if Charlie Morton is getting better the older he gets.

“There’s only one Charlie, and that’s him,” Albies said. “He’s the best. He goes out there and competes every day. I like what he does for our team.”

Recommended for you