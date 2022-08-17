Main Photo

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is defended by Seattle Storm guard Briann January (20) and forward Breanna Stewart (30).

 SAM MORRIS/AP PHOTO

Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game and this season her efforts culminated in a couple more career milestones.

The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.

