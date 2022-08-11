Main Photo

Milwaukee Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen scores past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt during the fifth inning.

 AP PHOTO

MILWAUKEE — With each of Milwaukee’s top two closer options unavailable, Matt Bush stepped in and showcased the depth of the Brewers’ bullpen as they adapt to life without four-time All-Star Josh Hader.

Bush, acquired from the Texas Rangers last week, struck out two batters and retired the side in order in the ninth inning to close out the Brewers’ 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Recommended for you