Main Photo

Bob May, of Las Vegas, Nev., left, along with with Tiger Woods.

 AP FILE PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods is back among the modern stars in the game, this time with his golf clubs, still wearing more than one hat.

He is a player at the Genesis Invitational. It already has the strongest field of the year, but Woods brings a buzz that only he can generate. Never mind that he has never won at Riviera even when Woods was at the zenith of his game.

Recommended for you