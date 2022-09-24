Main Photo

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaps out of a tackle attempt by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25).

 RON SCHWANE/AP PHOTO

CLEVELAND — An unimaginable collapse still fresh in their minds, the Browns managed to avoid a second one in four days.

Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and Cleveland bounced back from its epic meltdown by finishing off the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night.

