Main Photo

Spain’s Jon Rahm plays out of a bunker on the 9th green during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships.

 KIN CHEUNG/AP PHOTO

HOYLAKE, England — Scottie Scheffler’s first look at Royal Liverpool was courtesy of video. He watched replays of the last two British Opens on these links and saw what looked to be two courses — Tiger Woods won when the grass was brown in 2006, Rory McIlroy when it was green in 2014.

That describes the last five weeks at Royal Liverpool.

Recommended for you