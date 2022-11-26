Main Photo

Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy after winning the British Open golf championship. Smith had one of the best years in golf with four wins, one of them in LIV Golf.

 AP FILE PHOTO

BRISBANE, Australia — British Open champion Cameron Smith birdied his final hole Friday to move to within one shot of the lead after two rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.

The two-time Australian PGA winner and world No. 3 shot a six-under 65 despite a three-putt on the par-3 17th hole. That meant fellow Australian Jason Scrivener kept the lead at 10-under 132 after his 67 Friday.

