Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.