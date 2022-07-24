Main Photo

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the 2nd hole during the Evian Championship women’s golf tournament.

 LAURENT CIPRIANI/AP PHOTO

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.

For the first time on Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women’s major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.

