Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) tries to knock the puck away from Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) during the third period.

 CHARLES KRUPA/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season.

Recommended for you