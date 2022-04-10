Main Photo

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate Coyle’s game winning overtime goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

 JASON BEHNKEN/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot.

Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games.

Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past four games and fell one point behind Boston in the race for third place in the Atlantic Division. Vasilevskiy finished with 36 saves.

