PHILADELPHIA — Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.
Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for the Bruins, who have won seven of eight overall and all four matchups against the Flyers this season.
James van Riemsdyk scored for Philadelphia.
Kuraly netted the game-winner with a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Brian Elliott on the glove side, went off the post and in with 7:32 remaining.
Boston has more third-period goals (19) than all other periods and overtime combined (15).
The teams next will meet on Feb. 21 as part of the NHL’s outdoor series at Lake Tahoe.