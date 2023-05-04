Main Photo

Miami Heat center Cody Zeller, left, watches New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson fall over Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) while fighting for a rebound.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson took the blame when the Knicks dropped the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals and insisted he needed to be better in Game 2.

Halfway through, it appeared he wasn't.

Recommended for you