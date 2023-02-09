Main Photo

New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (11) drives around Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:13 left, Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 Tuesday night.

Brunson’s running bank shot put the Knicks up for good at 94-93 in a game they played almost entirely from behind. He then fed Jericho Sims for a dunk and a three-point lead with 40 seconds left.

