Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15).

 RICK BOWMER/AP PHOTO

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah gave Florida a taste of the same suffocating defense the Utes have used to recently dominate Pac-12 opponents.

Bryson Barnes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks on Utah’s first play of the game, rushed for another score and the No. 14 Utes beat Florida 24-11 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

