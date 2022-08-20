Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., left, breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16).

 MARK ZALESKI/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans must decide if rookie Malik Willis gets a second straight preseason start knowing exactly what they have in veteran Ryan Tannehill.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Tom Brady, who is due back soon from a personal break from training camp, though coach Todd Bowles said Thursday he has no specific date for the quarterback’s return.

Recommended for you