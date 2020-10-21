TAMPA — Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are evolving into a team with a strong defensive identity.
“We’ve got great stars on the offensive side of the ball, but like I said at the beginning of the season, we want this team to be a defensive team,” second-year linebacker Devin White said.
“We want to be the guys on the field when it’s crunch time,” the fifth overall pick from the 2019 draft said. “We want to be the ones who make that play and get our offense the ball back.”
Six games into Brady’s first season in Tampa Bay, the NFL’s top-ranked defense is indeed doing its part to bolster the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback’s bid to transform the Bucs into championship contenders. The Bucs (4-2) haven’t made the playoffs since 2007, a 12-season drought that’s second longest in the league.
Brady outplayed Aaron Rodgers during Sunday’s 38-10 rout of the previously unbeaten Green Bay. The bigger story, though, was a defense that had five sacks, intercepted Rodgers twice, returned one of the picks for a touchdown, and limited the league’s highest scoring team to 10 points and 201 yards — 52 after halftime.
The Packers rushed for 94 yards, ending Tampa Bay’s impressive streak of three consecutive games holding opponents under 50 on the ground. Nevertheless, the unit extended a stretch of not allowing 100 yards rushing to 12 consecutive games dating to last season.
“It’s definitely a standard that we have to uphold now. Especially with the coaching staff we have, they’re not going to accept anything less,” linebacker Lavonte David said of the performance against the Packers.
Tampa Bay leads the league in rushing defense, allowing just 64.3 yards per game — down from 73.8 a year ago, when the Bucs also had the No. 1 rushing defense.
What’s new is the unit ranks first in total defense as well at 282 yards per game. Opponents gained 343.9 per game last season, when Tampa Bay finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs.
“We’ve got to be able to be consistent, not get too high, not get too low, and just stay the course,” David said. “We know we played a good football game against a great football team, but now that’s in the past. We have to keep on moving forward and keep on stacking them.”