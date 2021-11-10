TAMPA— Tampa Bay’s 6-2 record halfway through the NFL season is impressive unless you consider so much more is expected of the defending Super Bowl champions.
Tom Brady has done his part, leading the league with 25 touchdown passes and ranking second with 2,650 yards in eight games. However, the Buccaneers as a team have not been nearly as consistent as they’ll need to be to make another deep playoff run.
Injuries, particularly on defense, have been a factor. So have penalties, which were a focal point leading into last week’s bye.
The Bucs were flagged 11 times for 99 yards during a nine-point loss at New Orleans in their last outing before the bye, prompting a terse answer from Bruce Arians when the coach was asked what his team needed to improve moving forward.
“Discipline,” Arians said.
He talked to players about that when the defending champs reconvened for practice Monday.
“No Bucs beating Bucs. That stuff is just old. We can’t have that creeping back up for us to be a team that we want to be,” linebacker Lavonte David said.
“We just can’t go out there and beat ourselves. ... This game is already hard to win, so when you add on penalties and stuff like that, it’s going to be even tougher,” David added. “We’re not trying to put that on ourselves.”
No one’s alarmed, though.
As linebacker Devin White noted, the Bucs have only lost two games. They dropped three of four heading into their bye week last season and returned to go 8-0 down the stretch, including three road playoff wins and a rout of Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
While Tampa Bay rested Sunday, four NFC playoff contenders — Los Angeles, Green Bay, New Orleans and Dallas — lost.
Arians said that underscores that the Bucs have to be prepared to play their best every week.
“That’s one of the things we actually talked about this morning: respecting the process of working. It doesn’t show up on Sunday. It shows up Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Arians declared.
“Our expectation is to win every game, but we can only do that this week,” Arians added. “Our expectation right now is just to practice as hard as we can to eliminate the mistakes that we’re making in games and play better each week. No long-term goals other than to make sure today was the best day we had.”