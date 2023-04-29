Draft Buccaneers Football

FILE - Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey waits for a play to start during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Oct. 29, 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Kancey with the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 27. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

 CHRIS SEWARD/AP PHOTO, FILE

TAMPA — Calijah Kancey isn’t looking to be the next Aaron Donald.

The first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Donald’s alma mater, Pittsburgh, wants to make a name for himself.

Recommended for you