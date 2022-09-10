Main Photo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott.

 ASHLEY LANDIS/AP PHOTO

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn’t mean much in January.

They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners’ home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL’s opening night.

