Miami Heat guards Duncan Robinson (55) and Max Strus (31) defend against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6).

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — DeMar DeRozan picked up where he left off last season.

DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night.

