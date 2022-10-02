Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning.

 MORRY GASH/AP PHOTO

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Milwaukee (84-73) remained a half-game back of the Phillies for the third NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak earlier in the day with a victory over the Nationals in Washington.

Recommended for you