MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Milwaukee (84-73) remained a half-game back of the Phillies for the third NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak earlier in the day with a victory over the Nationals in Washington.
Burnes (12-8) allowed four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.98.
“That’s what great players do,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They step up and give you great performances when you need them most. That’s exactly what Corbin did tonight. Not only was it eight dominant innings, but it helps us out a ton going into the weekend.”
Devin Williams struck out three and worked around a pair of walks in the ninth for his 15th save.
Alcantara (14-9) struck out eight over his eight innings and held Milwaukee to five hits, two by rookie center fielder Garrett Mitchell.
Mitchell led off the sixth with a base hit up the middle, then stole second and moved to third on Willy Adames’ single before scoring the game’s only run on Rowdy Tellez’s sacrifice fly to the track in center.
“I went to a two-strike approach right away and made sure (I made contact),” Tellez said. “I didn’t worry about hitting the ball hard, I just wanted to hit it deep enough. We’ve got Mitch on third, so he can run. That was it, just put something in the air.”
Miami didn’t put a runner into scoring position until the ninth, when Lewin Diaz led off with a single and Jon Berti drew a five-pitch walk off Williams.
Williams struck out Miami’s next two batters, bringing up former teammate Avisail Garcia, whose grand slam a night earlier dealt Milwaukee a loss. Garcia walked on four pitches, loading the bases but Williams recovered, striking out Jesus Sanchez to end it.
“Burnes just doesn’t give in,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He doesn’t throw anything on the plate, everything is on the edge with him. Guys don’t really get anything to hit or you have to really work to get something to hit. He just doesn’t give in. He’s really good.
“We finally got something going in the ninth and had a couple of chances, we just weren’t able to get that hit.”