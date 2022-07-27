Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes a snap. Due to the remodeling of the Jaguars practice facility the players were bused in to the Episcopal School of Jacksonville where they are holding training camp this year.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Doug Pederson opened his first training camp in Jacksonville with a police escort.

The first-year Jaguars coach and 91 players loaded onto a five-bus caravan for a 5-mile ride from TIAA Bank Field to a nearby high school for their first practice Monday. Despite the extra security, the quick trip provided an old-school feel for a new-school coach whose main goal is leading one of the NFL’s bumbling franchises back to respectability.

