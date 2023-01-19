Main Photo

Driver Kevin Harvick celebrates in victory lane. Harvick said Thursday, he will retire from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season.

 AP FILE PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart’s summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed Wednesday he’ll return for a third season.

Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of last season and will drive for Richard Childress in NASCAR this year, will run the middle two Superstar Racing Experience events of the season. Busch will race at Motor Mile Speedway in Virginia in July, and again the following Thursday night at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.

