Main Photo

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13).

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Miami got the breathing room it needed over Atlanta. And now the Heat will take a bit of momentum into trying to chase down others in the Eastern Conference.

Jimmy Butler had 26 points, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin combined to score 43 off the bench, and the Heat held off the Atlanta Hawks 130-128 on Monday night.

Recommended for you