New Mexico Bowl Football

SMU's Roderick Daniels, Jr. (13) dodges the BYU defense and runs in for the touchdown during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. 

 CHANCEY BUSH/THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL via AP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cornerback Jakon Robinson stopped SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai on a 2-point conversion try with eight seconds left in the game, and BYU beat the Mustangs 24-23 Saturday night in the New Mexico Bowl.

“I’d go for it again a heartbeat,” SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said of the decision. “I trust these guys and I wanted to give them a chance to win.”

