France Golf Evian Championship

France's Celine Boutier during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 30, 2023. 

 LEWIS JOLY/AP PHOTO

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Évian Championship by six shots for her first major title on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

