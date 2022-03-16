DETROIT – After testing on the 3.741-mile, 17-turn Sebring International Raceway circuit, drivers of the five Cadillac Racing entries are confident of challenging for the victory in the 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on March 19.
Cadillac, the reigning IMSA Daytona Prototype international (DPi) Manufacturer champion, has won three of the five 12-hour races at the Florida facility since the inception of DPi category. The second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is also the second of four IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races this season.
The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R is the defending race winner. Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval return to the seat from 2021, joined by new full-time driver Richard Westbrook. The team covered 349 laps and won by 1.435 seconds after starting sixth.
The JDC-Miller MotorSports team is coming off a third-place finish in the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.
“We’re mainly trying to keep the momentum from Daytona where we were really strong and were winning the fight,” Vautier said. “Not really adding to the expectations to Sebring; we’re there to win. We try to focus on what we know to do and the things we’ve learned. I don’t want to jinx us, but it seems like we made a good step forward last year at Petit Le Mans. Even if it didn’t convert to a win there, we had a good feeling going into the offseason. And at Daytona, it was confirmed.
“I hope we can keep on that trend and that Sebring can be another confirmation that we are on a really good track to be in the fight.”
The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R earned the pole in 2021 with an event-record lap of 1 minute, 45.354 seconds. Pipo Derani, a three-time winner in the 12-hour race at Sebring, and Mike Conway are back behind the wheel. They’ll be joined by new full-time driver Tristan Nunez.
“I have some laps under my belt at Sebring. It’s my home track. I’ve driven at that track all the way up from Skip Barber to now,” said Nunez, who lives in Boca Raton, Florida. “Out of any of the cars I've driven, even the other prototype cars that I've driven there, this is definitely the quickest, most compliant car especially over the bumps.
“Man is it quick. I'll tell you after the first run in the car, I was definitely huffing and puffing. But after getting two days of testing in that car, I feel pretty strong. Historically this is one of Action Express' strongest tracks. So, I'm really looking forward to getting the race weekend started.”
Added Derani, the reigning DPi champion: “Since I joined the team, we have won the Twelve Hours of Sebring and the short race with the Cadillac. I think it’s a fantastic car. It does very well on the bumpy track at Sebring. We have a great record at that track and we’re definitely looking forward to coming back and trying to fight for another win there.”
Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Rockenfeller and Jose Maria Lopez, who will co-drive the No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R in the 12-hour race, are also competing for different teams in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) 1,000-mile race March 18.
“I think we will be good here this weekend as all three of us are running in the WEC race. We will have a lot of track time to build from for the IMSA race,” Kobayashi said.
The No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R team will welcome INDYCAR champion Ryan Hunter-Reay to co-drive with Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais. The No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R will also welcome 2017 Twelve Hours of Sebring pole sitter Neel Jani to co-drive with Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn.
"Sebring is one of the toughest races in the world. It's such a classic, iconic race. It's definitely near the top of the list when it comes to races that I want to win,” van der Zande said. “Last year, we were very strong until a crash on-track got in the way of victory. Hopefully, we will have the same speed in the car and try again.”
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 19. The race will air on USA Network from 3:30-10:30 p.m. ET, with flag-to-flag streaming coverage on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET. IMSA Radio will air all on-track sessions at IMSA.com along with Sirius 216, XM 207 and SiriusXM Online 992.
Cadillac production lineup on display
Spectators will have the opportunity to see an exciting lineup of Cadillac vehicles, including the Escalade-V, CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing, at the Cadillac display in the midway during the race weekend.
The Blackwing sedans are the most track-capable production vehicles to display the Cadillac crest. The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing recently set the lap record for production vehicles at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R Twelve Hours of Sebring results 2021-2017
2021: Overall winner (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) start sixth – Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais
Fifth overall (No. 01 Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R Chip Ganassi Racing) start third – Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen, Scott Dixon
27th overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start first – Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr, Mike Conway * pole
28th overall (No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R) start seventh – Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Rockenfeller
2020: Fourth overall (No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R) start eighth – Scott Andrews, Matheus Leist, Stephen Simpson
Fifth overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) – start fourth -- Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais
Sixth overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) – start sixth -- Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr, Gabby Chaves
Seventh overall (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start second – Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon,, Renger van der Zande
2019: Overall winner (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fifth – Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran
Second overall (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start sixth – Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Matthieu Vaxiviere
Third overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fourth – Felipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Joao Barbosa
Seventh overall (No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R) start ninth – Juan Piedrahita, Misha Goikhberg, Tristan Vautier
Eighth overall (No. 84 JDC-Miller Motorsports) start eighth – Simon Trummer, Chris Miller, Stephen Simpson
33rd overall (No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start 10th – Will Owen, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino
2018: Second overall (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start 10th – Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Ryan Hunter-Reay
Third overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fifth – Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran Mike Conway
16th overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) start eighth -- Christian Fittipaldi, Felipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa
35th overall (No. 90 Spirit of Daytona Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start first – Eddie Cheever III, Matt McMurry, Tristan Vautier * pole
2017: Overall winner (No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start sixth – Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Alex Lynn
Second overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing) start second – Christian Fittipaldi, Felipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa
Third overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start third – Dane Cameron, Eric Curran, Mike Conway