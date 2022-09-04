Main Photo

Lucy Li follows through on her tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lucy Li already is assured of an LPGA Tour card for next year. The 19-year-old Californian played Friday as though she is ready to join the big leagues even sooner.

Li had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the back nine and kept bogeys off her card the rest of the way for a 7-under 64 that gave her a two-shot lead in the Dana Open.

