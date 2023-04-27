Main Photo

Mike Weir, of Canada, hits from the fairway on the first hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

PGA Tour Canada and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica are merging to form one circuit that will be called “PGA Tour Americas.” It will have a season divided by two swings — South America and the Great White North — that offer at least 10 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“We talk all the time about wanting to identify and provide access to the best players in the world,” said Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour who now oversees all paths to the PGA Tour — PGA Tour Americas, PGA Tour University and Q-school.

