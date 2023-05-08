Mexico Alvarez Ryder Boxing

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of Mexico, right, fights John Ryder of Britain in a super middleweight title boxing match at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Saturday.

 MOISES CASTILLO/AP PHOTO

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Canelo Alvarez returned home and remained the undisputed super middleweight champion Saturday night, beating John Ryder by unanimous decision before more than 50,000 fans in his first fight in Mexico since 2011.

Alvarez bloodied the British challenger’s nose and knocked him down, cruising to the victory by scores of 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve to 59-2-2.

