Main Photo

New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mark Canha against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Mark Canha had a sacrifice fly immediately after a 97-minute rain delay in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the New York Mets to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

After the game, the Mets announced they traded closer David Robertson — who was warming up before the rain delay — to the Miami Marlins in exchange for a pair of rookie-ball prospects.

