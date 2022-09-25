Main Photo

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) watches after hitting a home run during the fourth inning. It was Pujols' 700th career home run. 

 ASHLEY LANDIS/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols seemed like a long shot in early August to reach 700 home runs, still more than a dozen swings from the hallowed mark and his power stroke all but gone.

Or so it appeared.

