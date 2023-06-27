LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Carl Edwards, a six-time winner at the Nashville Superspeedway, is the first driver inducted into the track’s new Legends Plaza.

Edwards was inducted Sunday before the Ally 400, the third Cup race at the 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval concrete track. He was named one of NASCAR’s top 75 drivers earlier this year despite retiring in 2016 at the age of 36 with 28 career Cup Series’ victories. He called this more than an honor.

