Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (93) takes part in drills.

 MARK ZALESKI/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carl Nassib has a new number with one of his old teams, and the outside linebacker couldn’t be happier playing with Shaq Barrett again even if their Tampa Bay reunion came Wednesday in a different city.

“Shaq was killing it today,” Nassib said. “I mean he’s an All-Pro guy, and I’m excited to keep learning from him and to get a chance to work with him again is pretty fun.”

