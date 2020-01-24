Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy hasn’t had much time to rehearse and practice new tricks heading into the Winter X Games this weekend.
That’s no line, either. He’s just been too busy memorizing them.
The 2014 Olympic slopestyle silver medalist is one tough act to follow as his talents have him starring in a variety of roles on and off the slopes.
These days, he’s an actor (recently appearing in “American Horror Story: 1984”), gay-rights advocate (he came out in 2015) and friend to animals ( rescuing puppies at the last two Winter Games). Of course, he’s also an innovative slopestyle/halfpipe competitor who recently switched from competing for the red, white and blue to representing Britain (to honor his mom).
“I’m always trying to expand my horizons,” said Kenworthy, a five-time Winter X Games medalist who will compete in the slopestyle and superpipe competitions this weekend in Aspen, Colorado. “Just enjoy all the different things that I like to do.”
Now if he just had more time to practice. His schedule, though, is that crammed.
He hasn’t really pushed the boundaries on news tricks since at least March. In an Instagram entry dated Jan. 11, he posted a photo of himself in the halfpipe and quipped: “Back in the office and while the temperature is negative my attitude is... also pretty negative.”
Kenworthy announced last month his decision to switch from representing Team USA to skiing for Britain. Really, it was a resolution a long time in the making.