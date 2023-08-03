Main Photo

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) tags Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez on second base during the first inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Nick Castellanos slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Castellanos, who has been mired in an 8-for-68 skid in the second half of the season, drilled a slider from Marlins closer David Robertson over the wall in left-center to punctuate the three-run outburst in the inning.

