BOSTON — Joey Votto spiked a long fly ball off the top edge of the short right-field wall in front of the Red Sox bullpen in the fifth inning. It popped into the air and back into play for a double.
Then, in the eighth, he did the same thing, only to the 37-foot high Green Monster in left.
Two hits, two doubles — and perhaps a total of two inches from being a pair of home runs.
“I don’t think I have (seen that), to come that close to two home runs in really almost identical plays to different parts of the ballpark,” Reds manager David Bell said after Cincinnati held on to beat Boston 2-1 on Tuesday night.
“We went over the ground rules before the game and they talked about that,” he added. “You listen, but you don’t actually think it’s going to happen.”
Luis Castillo struck out 10 while pitching six innings of one-hit ball, and the Reds held off a ninth-inning Boston rally to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Red Sox and win at Fenway Park for the first time since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series.
“Haven’t played here a lot, but still, it’s a big deal,” Bell said.
Cincinnati scored both runs on Red Sox throwing errors. Castillo (2-2) walked three before leaving with a 1-0 lead after six and two relievers delivered a one-hit shutout to closer Tony Santillan.
Kiké Hernández singled to lead off the ninth and Rafael Devers doubled to put runners at second and third. After Santillan retired J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo hit a chopper that Votto couldn’t handle at first, allowing one run to score on the single.
Santillan then struck out Trevor Story on three pitches to earn his fourth save.
Michael Wacha (3-1) retired the first 12 batters of the game before Votto’s first double. Wacha started in a Boston loss for the first time since opening week despite allowing zero earned runs on three hits and striking out three.
The Red Sox have scored a total of one run in back-to-back games against a pair of last-place teams that enter June a combined 22 games below .500.