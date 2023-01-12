Main Photo

LSU guard Trae Hannibal (0) works to move past Florida guard Riley Kugel (24).

 HILARY SCHEINUK/THE ADVOCATE VIA AP

BATON ROUGE, La. — Colin Castleton scored 18 points, making a career-high 12 foul shots, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots and Florida handed LSU its third-straight loss, 67-56 on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-11 Castleton made a career-high 15 trips to the foul line and shot 3 of 6 from the field. Reserve Kowacie Reeves scored 11 points as the Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC) saw eight players enter the scoring column.

