Jockey Mental Health Racing

Jockey Mike Smith tips his helmet to the crowd as he rides Justify to the winner’s circle after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and Triple Crown on June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Earlier in 2023, horse racing was rocked by the deaths less than six weeks apart of two young jockeys, 23-year-old Avery Whisman and 29-year-old Alex Canchari, each of whom killed himself. A friend of Whisman’s, Triple Crown-winning rider Mike Smith has over three decades seen similar tragedies unfold.

 PETER MORGAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Eurico Rosa da Silva was in a dark place.

On the track, the jockey in his early 30s was winning races and making money. At home, he was fighting suicidal thoughts every day.

