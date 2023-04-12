Main Photo

Miami’s Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated Indiana in a second-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

CORAL GABLES — For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Elite Eight apparently was enough and their time at Miami is over.

The Cavinder twins — two of the most prominent athletes in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics — announced Tuesday that they will not return to the Hurricanes next season, ending their Miami tenure after one year with the program.

